"It's over for Roman" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense against Hall of Famer at WWE show

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio at an upcoming WWE live event, and fans have taken to Twitter to react to it.

A couple of weeks ago, Triple H presented Reigns with a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Title, as the company merged both the WWE and Universal Championships.

The Tribal Chief recently crossed 1,000 days as champion. Throughout his historic title reign, he has already defended the championship against top superstars like John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and others.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe suggested that Rey Mysterio should be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. However, a large portion of fans are aware that a title change won't occur at a house show.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Reigns' last title defense on television was at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 when he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show.

At Night of Champions 2023, he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to unsuccessfully challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Bully Ray thinks that Hulk Hogan should confront Roman Reigns on WWE TV

According to wrestling legend Bully Ray, Hulk Hogan could confront Roman Reigns, who is set to break the former's record.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray suggested the idea of a face-off between Hogan and Reigns. He suggested the idea of The Tribal Chief taunting Hogan for putting him down the pecking order.

"You can have Hulk Hogan and Roman Reigns face-to-face and Roman saying, 'I'm gonna take you down,'" Bully Ray stated. "It doesn't matter what they do with it. The fact is, you can have Hulk and Roman, you know, Hulk talking about what it is to be that WWE Champion, and Roman saying, 'I'm taking your name off the list. I'm knocking you down a peg. You're gonna be number four. You're gonna sit behind Roman Reigns.'"

Reigns will be returning to TV this coming Friday on SmackDown. This will be his first appearance after receiving the new Undisputed WWE Universal Title and after missing last week's show.

Expect The Head of the Table to deal with Jey Uso, who is yet to pick a side between Reigns and Jimmy Uso, amid the tension within The Bloodline.

Are you excited for Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section below.

