"It's Roman Reigns' fault" - Former Universal Champion blames WWE's Tribal Chief for "beating the hell" out of his opponent in an upcoming match

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in WWE right now. However, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has blamed him for what is to come on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Owens defeated Baron Corbin. After the match, he was ambushed by The Usos and Solo Sikoa. He fought them off and sent the Bloodline a fiery message during a backstage interview.

Owens talked about his upcoming match on SmackDown against Sami Zayn and promised to beat the hell out of his long-time foe. He concluded by stating that whatever happens to Sami Zayn will be The Head of the Table's fault.

"About Sami, as I said, he's not my former friend. I remember every single match I've ever had against Sami. This will be our 839th match just in WWE, not even talking about the 15 years before. But this one feels different. You know why? Because this time he's not out to prove to himself that he's better than me. I'm not out to beat him for a championship. He's out to do Roman Reigns' bidding and I really don't see that going well for him."

Owens added:

"I wish him the best, I really do because that's what friends do. Sami, I wish you the best, but on Friday night, I'm gonna beat the hell out of you and it's all Roman Reigns' fault."

Kevin Owens is confident about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens has faced the Tribal Chief on two separate occasions at the Royal Rumble event. Both men hold one victory over the other.

During the same interview, the Canadian star stated that he was confident about his chances heading into their title match at Royal Rumble.

"I remember facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble twice before. Royal Rumble is kind of our thing. Looks like Roman and I have a thing. Roman, you and I have a thing, buddy. I know that makes you feel special. But this Royal Rumble is going to be different than the previous one. But it's going to be the same as the one before that, because that one I won. You see where I'm going with this? So this one I'm going to win," said Owens. [0:54 - 1:16]

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Previously On Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns! Previously On Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns! https://t.co/tWDbnQZFgO

Kevin Owens and John Cena teamed up to face the Bloodline on a recent episode of SmackDown. The Prizefighter dropped Sami Zayn with a Stunner to pick up the win for his team. The victory will definitely give Owens more momentum heading into WWE's first major premium live event of 2023.

