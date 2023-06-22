"It's so sad," "She should leave"- Fans slam Triple H for 'failing' 37-year-old star after bringing her back to WWE

Triple H has played a vital role in bolstering the current WWE roster since taking over the company's creative last July. However, his booking of Candice LeRae since re-hiring her has not been well received by fans.

Candice and Johnny Gargano left the Stamford-based promotion after their contracts expired. The duo took a hiatus from pro wrestling due to LeRae's pregnancy. However, they were brought back by Triple H after he became Head of the Creative team.

LeRae has been treading water since her return to WWE last year. She has not been involved in any notable feuds and is rarely featured on TV programming, with her last win on RAW coming in February. Fans were particularly disappointed over the 37-year-old not getting a slot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and many took to Twitter to air their grievances.

Embedded below are a few of the many tweets:

Johnny Gargano has also been underutilized in WWE

While both the RAW and SmackDown roster has been strengthened by Triple H in the last few months, there are still several stars who have been underutilized. This includes Candice LeRae's real-life husband, Johnny Gargano, who has been treated like an afterthought since his return to the global juggernaut.

While Candice returned to WWE in September last year, Gargano made his comeback a month prior. The former NXT Champion was involved in a brief feud with Austin Theory after his return but failed to gain any traction from the storyline.

Johnny Wrestling also returned to NXT for a match against Grayson Waller. The bout against the Australian Icon at NXT Stand & Deliver is also his last singles televised match. While he was recovering from an injury in the last couple of matches, the star has been in action at live events.

Many expected Gargano to accept Seth Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW as the show was in his hometown. However, last-minute changes to plans saw Finn Balor attack the Visionary at the start of the show, which led to the Open Challenge getting nixed. Fightful Select later reported that Gargano was never in contention for the Open Challenge.

It was also rumored that Tommaso Ciampa was slated to answer Rollins' challenge, but Triple H did not want the star to lose his first match upon return from injury.

