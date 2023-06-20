38-year-old WWE star was booked to challenge for Seth Rollins' World Title on RAW before plans were scrapped – Reports  

Last night on RAW, Seth Rollins was originally set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge, however, the match was seemingly removed at the last minute.

Instead, the Visionary, who came out for his match, was attacked by his upcoming opponent at Money in the Bank, Finn Balor.

According to a recent report from BWE via Roman Reigns SZN a returning Tommaso Ciampa was slated to face off against Seth Rollins, but plans were changed as Triple H didn’t want Ciampa to lose his first match back.

Whilst he did not face Seth for the World title, Tommaso Ciampa did make his first appearance on WWE TV since August 22nd, 2022 as he defeated his former ally The Miz in quick fashion.

Who should be the next World Heavyweight Champion after Seth Rollins?

Since capturing the brand new World title at Night of Champions last May, Rollins has looked to be a fighting champion, with him having already defending the belt on RAW.

Despite his reign still being fresh, former WWE manager Dutch Mantel (a.k.a. Zeb Colter) stated who he would like to see take the title off of Seth, whilst speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"I would go with Gunther. I do love him because every time he goes out there, he makes you believe. He's not a big talker. He talks to the point, directly. He's believable. See, they've got a lot of money with Roman and Gunther, really, if you think about it. Gunther and Cody, you got a lot of money. So, I think they're gonna stay on the Gunther bandwagon. And whatever they got planned now can change in an instant." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full video below:

Like Rollins, Gunther is also a champion, with him currently having held the Intercontinental Championship for 372 days and counting, the longest run with the belt in the 21st century.

Who will be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes