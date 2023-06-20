Updates on a rumored match between Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship - Reports

Seth Rollins was scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge this week on RAW.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The show featured several top stars of the red brand, including Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, a returning Logan Paul, and much more.

Fightful Select has reported that Gargano was not in contention for the Open Challenge, contrary to what many fans had earlier hoped. The report also confirmed the news that plans for Rollins' title defense were changed.

The update further clarified that although Gargano was not booked for this week's show, he was backstage on RAW throughout the tapings.

Twitter account Roman Reigns SZN had earlier confirmed that Ciampa was penned in as the mystery challenger for Rollins. However, this plan was changed since Triple H did not want the returning superstar to lose his first match.

Johnny Gargano shared a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe

Although Johnny Gargano did not feature on RAW this week, the Cleveland native made sure to express his gratitude towards the WWE Universe.

Taking to Twitter, Gargano thanked fans for supporting him and setting up an electric atmosphere during the show.

"I love you, Cleveland. You brought it all night! I also appreciate all the support I've seen out there. Love y'all!"

Gargano was last seen on WWE TV during the May 15 edition of RAW, competing in a Battle Royal to crown the number one challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. His last singles match on TV took place on the March 20 episode of RAW, where he lost to Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

