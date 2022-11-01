“It’s so sad” - WWE star comments on Ava Raine’s new role in NXT

WWE star Cameron Grimes is disappointed that Ava Raine decided to join The Schism faction in NXT.

The Rock's daughter made her debut recently and joined Joe Gacy's faction in NXT. Raine said that Schism was her new family in her debut. The 21-year-old cut a promo over the summer at a WWE Live Event and referred to herself as "The Final Girl."

Cameron Grimes recently appeared on RAW and recruited The Good Brothers to join him in a 6-man tag team match against Schism on NXT. Grimes is reportedly expected to appear on RAW several more times moving forward.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter to respond to NXT's official account after it tweeted out an image of Ava Raine with Schism.

"It’s sad to see Schism has brainwashed Ava Raine." @WWENXT - tweeted Grimes.

Jimmy Uso wants Ava Raine to represent The Bloodline in WWE

The Usos are currently the Undisputed Tag Team Champions and are a part of the most dominant faction in the company, The Bloodline.

TMZ Sports caught up with Jimmy Uso at the airport and asked him about Ava Raine's debut on NXT. The 37-year-old praised Raine and claimed that she might be ready to represent The Bloodline:

"Shout out to her. You know what I’m saying? Anyway the family can get it, I’m all for it. I’m ready to see what she do, I’m ready for her to pop off and represent the bloodline. So, either way, whether it’s down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I’m with it, I’m all for it. It’s always an open door [for her to be part of The Bloodline]. We’ll keep it at that but, you know what I’m saying? Sky’s the limit." H/T: Post Wrestling

Ava Raine has the potential to be a big star in WWE. It will be interesting to see how the 21-year-old carves her own path in the company in the years ahead.

