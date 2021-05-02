"It's so special" - Daniel Bryan opens up on his favorite WWE match

Daniel Bryan has showcased a barrage of gripping matches throughout his iconic WWE run, and he has a personal favorite among them.

Appearing on My Mom's Basement, Bryan told Robbie Fox that the climax to his rivalry with Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 means a lot to him. He added that as the loser of the match, not having to do media duties the next day was particularly pleasing.

“My favorite match in my WWE career is my match with Kofi at WrestleMania 35," Bryan revealed. "It’s so special and such a cool moment. One of the things that I love is it’s Kofi winning at the end. WrestleMania 30, my shoulder is horrible, I hurt my neck, I have this horrible pain down my arm and I have to get up and do media the next morning."

Daniel Bryan continued by suggesting it was a nice change for his opponent to be receiving all the widespread praise after the match.

“Everyone comes up to you and are like ‘congratulations.’ There’s a lot of responsibility," Bryan added. "When I wrestled Kofi, everyone goes to Kofi and says congratulations to him. I get to have my moment with him and be like ‘Hey man, thanks. That was awesome.’ Then, I get to hug my wife and daughter and go home the next day. Kofi is the one who has to do media and deal with people congratulating him.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

It's hard to argue with Daniel Bryan's choice; WrestleMania 35 was a memorable occasion, and the match mentioned above was a significant reason for that. In the present day, though, where Bryan wrestles next is a mystery.

Daniel Bryan's WWE future is unclear

Daniel Bryan has been banished from Friday Night SmackDown after losing his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns yesterday.

With Bryan's WWE contract expected to expire this year, many believe "The Leader of the Yes! Movement" has wrestled his last match in the company.

However, there's a big possibility that WWE is using this as an opportunity for Bryan to switch brands. He could certainly help draw more eyes to Monday Night RAW, or he could even make an intriguing move to WWE NXT.

The dream matches for Bryan on Tuesday nights are endless. Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tomasso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, even WALTER. The list goes on.

Which Daniel Bryan match in WWE is your favorite? Where do you want to see Bryan end up if he is to stay with the company? Sound off in the comments section below.