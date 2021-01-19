"It's Take Two!" Drew McIntyre comments on WrestleMania being held at Raymond James Stadium

Drew McIntyre has commented on the news that WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

Speaking on Fox 13 News, the reigning WWE Champion was clearly excited that The Showcase of the Immortals will finally be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida - what Drew McIntyre refers to as his "American hometown."

"Last year it was very disappointing for me personally, you know? Tampa's my American hometown. I've spent 13 years here, I was in the main event fighting for the WWE Title, supposed to be 90,000 people there and we did it in front of nobody in the Performance Center but I'm very proud of it. We gave everybody in the world an escape during the most difficult of times. That's why I was so excited to find out we get a 'Take Two!' this year. The Raymond James Stadium, from what I hear, we are going to have a limited capacity. You know, keep your eyes and your ears to the ground because we are going to be releasing information in the forthcoming weeks about those limited tickets. They're gonna be the hottest tickets in town. I can't wait to step out in Raymond James Stadium as the WWE Champion... and to actually have fans in attendance is going to be unbelievable... I'm so excited! 'Mania is coming back to Tampa! Round Two!"

Drew McIntyre on contracting COVID-19

During the interview, Drew McIntyre also commented on how he has been feeling after his recent COVID-19 positive test, and how WWE protocols helped to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"I'm feeling great. You know, I'm one of the lucky ones, I was asymptomatic. But thanks to WWE constantly following the CDCs protocols, testing our talent every week, we actually managed to catch my positive test before I went to work and possibly passed it to anybody in the high-risk category. But, as I say, I'm feeling very good right now. I'm aiming to be back next week on Monday Night RAW and tell Goldberg what I plan to do to him at our upcoming event, the Royal Rumble."

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to return to WWE TV next week on RAW.