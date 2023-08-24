"It's a tough thing to deal with mentally" - Absent WWE star opens up on if he will ever return

WWE is known for booking shocking returns on its programming, and many fans want absent star Pat McAfee to make his comeback soon. He recently addressed his future in the Stamford-based promotion.

McAfee has been appearing on WWE programming since 2018 in different capacities. He was also a part of SmackDown's commentary team between 2021 and 2022 before taking a hiatus to join ESPN's College GameDay. Many expected him to return to the announcers' desk following the show's conclusion. However, the NFL veteran has only made sporadic appearances at premium live events.

The WWE Superstar recently took to his Instagram Stories and answered a fan who asked him if he missed working in the Stamford-based promotion. McAfee replied that he was fond of pro wrestling and his time in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"This is gonna sound like pandering or a cheap pop, it's not, though. [I miss WWE] Like every day, bro, literally. You know, when I was in the NFL, I was envious of the people that could go do indie wrestling cause I wasn't allowed, obviously, under my NFL contract, and also, I couldn't jeopardize what was paying for me and my family, my friends to kind of have a much better life than what we grew up in. So then I get an opportunity to wrestle and do the WWE live, It was an honor and a dream, and I had the time of my f**king life in there."

McAfee further explained that there was much burden on his shoulders because of his new ventures outside the pro wrestling business. However, he assured his supporters that he would figure out a way to make his return at some point.

"Loved it, every single moment, but now my business has got to a point where I'm very lucky for this and fortunate for this. We've worked our a** off, but you know I'm incredibly busy, and we've got fifteen employees over here that are having babies and building houses so it's a tough thing to deal with mentally because emotionally I want to be there [WWE] but I just can't timing wise. But we will figure it out."

You can check out the tweet covering McAfee's response to a fan below:

Pat McAfee recently shared one of his favorite WWE moments

Pat McAfee recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of him attempting a top rope dive on Baron Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.

In the post's caption, the NFL veteran wrote the following about the viral moment:

"HELLLLL YEAH."

You can check out the screenshot of his post and read more about the story here.

Many fans believe McAfee is one of the best commentators of the modern era and want him to reunite with Michael Cole on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see when and where the 36-year-old will make his comeback.

