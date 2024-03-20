"It's a TRAP" - Former male WWE Superstar reacts to Rhea Ripley's photo from Dominik Mysterio's wedding

Rhea Ripley recently shared a stunning new photo from Dominik Mysterio's wedding. The photo caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin is best known for his two tenures at the Stamford-based company. The Gold Standard's first stint was from 2000 to 2010. The former three-time Intercontinental Champion made his return in 2017 and was released in 2023.

On Instagram, Benjamin reacted to one of The Nightmare's recent photos with a short message.

"Is it still a…….yep still, It’s a TRAP!!!" wrote Benjamin.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Rhea Ripley breaking character on social media

Rhea Ripley is regarded as one of the meanest heels in professional wrestling. However, off camera, the reigning WWE Women's World Champion prefers to enjoy her personal life and display a different side compared to her on-screen character.

Ripley recently stood up for Maxxine Dupri after she was criticized at a WWE Live Event. Vince Russo pointed out an issue regarding the same, claiming that The Eradicator wants to be "liked." Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated:

"We already saw Rhea Ripley on social media went to bat for the Dupri girl. Why is she doing that? I look at some of her social media and it is clear this is a women who wants to be liked. That’s why she went to bat for another wrestler. She completely disregarded her character."

Ripley is feuding with Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW and will defend her Women's World Championship against The Man. At WrestleMania 40, Ripley and Lynch will face one another in a first-time-ever match.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day recently defended her World Title against Nia Jax in the main event of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. Fans are excited to see what's next for the popular superstar following 'Mania.

