"It's a trap!" - Male WWE veteran 'grateful' to Rhea Ripley following her assault on newly returned superstar

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin mocked newly returned Mia Yim (AKA Michin) by being grateful to Rhea Ripley.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The O.C. confronted Judgment Day until Rhea Ripley assaulted Michin with a big boot right to her face. The move by The Nightmare on the newly joined member of The O.C. turned into a backstage brawl between the two factions.

However, Michin's real-life best friend, Shelton Benjamin, ribbed her by appreciating The Eradicator's attack. The former United States Champion posted a slow-motion video of Yim receiving a big right foot from Ripley.

"Hey @MiaYim!!! It's a trap!! Thanks you @RheaRipley_WWE. All is forgiven," Benjamin tweeted.

This is not the first time that Benjamin has snubbed his best friend. A few weeks ago, the WWE veteran had a hilarious reaction when Michin returned to WWE RAW to deal with the "Rhea Ripley problem."

Despite siding with Rhea Ripley, Michin and Shelton Benjamin share a strong bond

The WWE Universe is unaware of Shelton Benjamin and Michin's connection outside the ring. Years ago, the latter suffered from an abusive relationship.

TW: Domestic violence, abuse

Her then-partner did everything he could to limit Michin's contact with friends and family. As a result, she was often tied up, beaten, cheated on, and even locked in a closet.

However, while speaking to Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, Yim admired Shelton Benjamin and described how he came to her rescue during a terrible situation:

"He [Her then-partner] pushed me on the bed, and I just — there was a towel, and so I fell on the towel, and then he wrapped the towel around my neck and started like choking me… Shelton, who's my brother. He's my big brother. Ugh, I hate saying it out loud, but I love him so much... He pretty much offered up his home for me. The minute he found out, immediately he was like ‘I’ll get you a plane ticket. You get outta there. I got you,'" she recalled. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Lilian Garcia @LilianGarcia 🏼 It’s no secret what a tremendous athlete @Sheltyb803 is but what’s more important is the size of his heart. When @MiaYim was in trouble dealing with domestic violence, Shelton showed what a true friend looks like. Pls share this video & full episode to help save lives! It’s no secret what a tremendous athlete @Sheltyb803 is but what’s more important is the size of his heart. When @MiaYim was in trouble dealing with domestic violence, Shelton showed what a true friend looks like. Pls share this video & full episode to help save lives! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/PamMK8klEk

Benjamin and Michin are like siblings. So it's no surprise that they have taken light-hearted jabs at each other on social media.

