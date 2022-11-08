Mia Yim's surprise return to WWE garnered a hilarious reaction from her real-life best friend Shelton Benjamin.

On tonight's episode of RAW, The Judgment Day came face-to-face with The O.C. in the middle of the ring. AJ Styles made it known that The O.C. is looking for someone to take care of Rhea Ripley. This led to Mia Yim making her big return to WWE. The segment ended with The O.C. standing tall in the ring.

Mia Yim's return to WWE was met with a mostly positive reaction on wrestling Twitter. WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin also took to Twitter to react to her return and posted a hilarious tweet. Check it out below:

"NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!"

How did WWE fans react to Shelton Benjamin's friendly jibe aimed at Mia Yim?

Fans are aware of Shelton Benjamin and Yim's real-life friendship at this point. Benjamin's amusing tweet received a bunch of reactions from the WWE Universe. Check out some of the responses below:

JFL @LabelleJf



anyone can explain ? ... @Sheltyb803 why hes so mad :panyone can explain ? ... @Sheltyb803 why hes so mad :panyone can explain ? ...

V @VIrritated @LabelleJf @Sheltyb803 He’s not really mad.Mia and Shelton constantly tease each other ( like a brother and sister ) Mia explained this awhile ago. @LabelleJf @Sheltyb803 He’s not really mad.Mia and Shelton constantly tease each other ( like a brother and sister ) Mia explained this awhile ago.

Michael Hering @bigmike0424 @LabelleJf @Sheltyb803 Running joke and if you look at mia social media it the same @LabelleJf @Sheltyb803 Running joke and if you look at mia social media it the same

Yim has nothing but love and admiration for Benjamin, as evident from her comments about him in past interviews. Back in the day, Benjamin came to Yim's aid when she was dealing with domestic abuse. Describing a terrible and terrifying situation she was in, Yim praised Benjamin for how he came to her aid:

“He pushed me on the bed and I just -- there was a towel and so I fell on the towel and then he wrapped the towel around my neck and started like choking me… Shelton who’s my brother. He’s my big brother. Ugh I hate saying it out loud but I love him so much. He pretty much offered up his home for me. The minute he found out, immediately he was like ‘I’ll get you a plane ticket. You get outta there. I got you.'”

It goes without saying that Benjamin is elated over Mia Yim's WWE return. She was let go by WWE on November 4, 2021, following a forgettable run on the main roster.

Triple H certainly thinks highly of Yim and has finally brought her back to WWE TV. It remains to be seen what's next for her in the coming weeks

Are you excited for Yim following her WWE return? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes