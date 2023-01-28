"It's not true!" Triple H responds to claim by WWE Hall of Famer

Triple H took a light shot at WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on Twitter today. The Olympic Gold Medalist was a "special guest" member of D-Generation X on Monday Night RAW this week.

Angle also joined Seth Rollins and the former Dean Ambrose as a member of the Shield back at TLC 2017 when Roman Reigns was not medically cleared for the event.

Following this week's RAW XXX, Angle shared this tweet that claimed he's the only person to be both a member of D-Generation X and The Shield.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle The only person to be in both the Shield and DX? Not too shabby! Lol. #itstrue The only person to be in both the Shield and DX? Not too shabby! Lol. #itstrue https://t.co/b4DDWQdQTo

Unfortunately, for him, The Game wouldn't let him have that moment.

Not to be outdone by Kurt Angle, Triple H responded to the tweet with a picture of himself joining Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose decked out in Shield gear. Soon after TLC 2017, The Shield was set to appear in Glasgow for a live show. With Reigns still not medically cleared, Triple H teamed up with the stable for a one-night occasion.

Triple H has been a thorn in Kurt Angle's side and vice-versa for decades. It's great to see this WWE rivalry live on all these years later in this lighthearted Twitter jab.

Kurt Angle and D-Generation X met Imperium at WWE RAW XXX

Why exactly was Kurt Angle with D-Generation X this week?

On RAW XXX, D-Generation X appeared with a certain member missing. With Billy Gunn under contract with AEW at the moment, the Hall of Fame group was shy one legend. Thankfully, Kurt Angle was there to fill in and give the WWE Universe a special moment.

As Road Dogg introduced the New Age Outlaws and the crowd echoed his iconic words, everything came to a halt when he noticed it wasn't Billy Gunn standing by his side, but Kurt Angle. When asked what Kurt was doing in the ring, he sheepishly replied, "I always wanted to be a part of DX."

The group accepted Angle but were cut short before they could finish their segment. Imperium attempted to ruin the night, only to be upstaged by Seth Rollins, the Street Profits, and even Teddy Long!

