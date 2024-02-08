"It's unbearable," "End it or resign for good" - WWE fans urge Triple H to shut down popular division after five years

Triple H has received backlash from the WWE Universe since The Rock's return to the promotion. Meanwhile, fans want The Game to end a popular division in the company that started almost five years ago.

In 2019, Vince McMahon introduced a women's tag team division alongside a new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the main roster. After the initial few months, the booking and matches of the division became stale as the management used the division for secondary storylines and only pushed the main titles.

In 2022, Triple H gave his best and revived the division after Damage CTRL dominated Monday Night RAW with the titles. Unfortunately, the division has once again lost steam, and fans reacted to a recent title match on the red brand, which barely garnered any reaction from the audience in attendance.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that the division lacks excitement as there are fewer teams across the two brands. They have often voiced their displeasure regarding the division and want Triple H to make a drastic move by ending it and possibly introducing a secondary title in the women's division.

Charlotte Flair was set to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, according to 31-year-old star

Last year, Charlotte Flair returned to the company and had a babyface run on Friday Night SmackDown against Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, she got injured during her match against Asuka on blue brand in December 2023.

However, apparently, there were plans for The Queen to work in the tag team division before the injury. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi revealed that the two stars had plans to go after the titles as they often teamed up on the brand and made matching gears.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi.

The landscape of the tag team division would have drastically changed under Triple H's regime if Charlotte Flair had a chance to contribute as champion. It will be interesting to see what the promotion does next with the division in the coming months.

Do you want the management to end the women's tag team division? Sound off in the comment section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE