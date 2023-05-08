"It's not worth the effort" - Dutch Mantell feels recently re-hired star won't have a successful run in WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H has re-signed a number of previously released WWE Superstars back to the company since he took over the creative responsibilities. The returning stars have had varying degrees of success, and Dutch Mantell feels that Karrion Kross will not have a successful run.

Karrion Kross was one of the most well-booked stars in NXT and fans were hopeful about his potential when he joined the main roster. However, after a lackluster run, he was released in 2021. Once Triple H took over from Vince McMahon, he brought back the former NXT Champion on the August 5, 2022 episode of SmackDown.

His run so far has not been relatively underwhelming for those who expected him to flourish under Triple H. Dutch Mantell seconded that thought on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, stating that he doesn't think Kross will have a successful run in WWE.

"If they put him [Karrion Kross] with Bray, Bray is like a babyface. I think that just confuses people more unless they kinda get them together and turned. He turns on Bray, that may do something. If you're on creative team and you gotta think and think and think about a guy, it's not worth the effort. I don't think Karrion, personally I don't think he's gonna have a very successful run. He may be there two or three years but you know how in WWE you can get lost in shuffle real quick," Dutch Mantell said. (58:50 - 1:00:00)

Dutch Mantell buried Karrion Kross after his loss on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross suffered yet another clean loss as Shinsuke Nakamura defeated him on WWE SmackDown.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin Shinsuke Nakamura beats Karrion Kross and will now officialy move to Raw #Smackdown Shinsuke Nakamura beats Karrion Kross and will now officialy move to Raw #Smackdown https://t.co/SisFCDXhW9

Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on the former IMPACT Wrestling star's loss:

"I have said it from the beginning, something is missing. Totally missing. When he does his interview, I don't feel nothing. I mean, the girl [Scarlett Bordeaux], she has more interest than he does. They went to the ring with Nakamura and neither of them advances the needle."

He continued:

"But you said Karrion Kross needs something, he needed something tonight, he didn't get it which I think is very telling. I don't think he's going to advance because there's nothing to advance at this point. That ticktock sh*t ain't getting it. There's something missing there. There is no intrigue about him, there's no nothing," said Mantell. [From 53:29 - 54:21]

With the 2023 WWE Draft changes coming into effect soon, it remains to be seen if there will be an improvement in Karrion Kross's fortunes.

