"It's wrestling" – 1980s star reacts to Vince McMahon allegations (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling valet Baby Doll recently gave her thoughts on the latest allegations against Vince McMahon.

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. The 78-year-old dismissed her lawsuit as "replete with lies" before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

Baby Doll is best known for appearing in Jim Crockett Promotions and World Class Championship Wrestling in the 1980s. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, she said many people move on quickly from allegations in the wrestling industry:

"Well, everything changes, and sometimes it's for the good and sometimes it's for the bad," Baby Doll stated. "Now, it's wrestling, and things happen. I'm not gonna excuse it for anything or anybody. I really don't know that much of the facts. I've kinda just [pushed it to the side] because I know, and it's just like (...) it's wrestling. Sometimes you just kinda brush it off and keep going." [4:16 – 4:43]

Watch the video above to hear Baby Doll's story about Dusty Rhodes' whereabouts on the day Cody Rhodes was born.

Baby Doll addresses Ashley Massaro's claims against Vince McMahon

In 2006, former WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro claimed a military worker sexually assaulted her during an overseas tour. It also emerged recently that she once accused Vince McMahon of sexually preying on her and other female wrestlers.

Baby Doll is interested to find out if Vince McMahon responds to the claims made by Massaro, who passed away in 2019 aged 39:

"Now, Ashley Massaro is totally different because she had allegations, NCIS investigated the whole thing. I think hers is a totally different thing, and we don't know. We just see allegations by one side. I don't think that we've had defense [from Vince McMahon] on anything, so I'm open. I kinda wanna see what else is gonna happen." [4:43 – 5:01]

Regarding her own experiences as a woman in wrestling, Baby Doll said she did not have many issues with men during her era:

"I was blessed because I had the respect of everyone. I was also the only girl and they kinda knew my boundaries. Plus, I also had the reputation that I'd probably beat the cr*p out of somebody if they were out of line." [5:09 – 5:20]

Baby Doll was married to former wrestler Sam Houston between 1986 and 1994. The youngest of their two daughters, Mikala Joy, has wrestled for the NWA under the names Miss Starr and Samantha Starr.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use Baby Doll's quotes from this article.