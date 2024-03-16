Wrestling legend remembers the day Cody Rhodes was born (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the industry right now. In an exclusive interview, wrestling legend Baby Doll recalled how she was partying with Dusty Rhodes on the day his son was born.

Baby Doll performed as a valet and wrestler for Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP) in the mid-1980s. On June 30, 1985, Cody Rhodes was born a week before Baby Doll was forced to become Dusty Rhodes' manager as part of a JCP storyline.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Baby Doll reflected on the day Dusty learned his son was due to be born:

"We were actually in Vegas when Dusty got the call that Cody was on the way, so I've been there from the very start. I was partying with Dusty in Las Vegas when he got the call. And, believe me, he dropped everything and caught the next flight out and had everything else shipped to him, because he literally left everything and went to the airport." [2:10 – 2:30]

Baby Doll's history with Cody Rhodes' family

Between 1986 and 1994, Baby Doll was married to fellow wrestler Sam Houston. They have two daughters together, Mikala Joy and Mikka Tyler. In recent years, Mikala has wrestled for the NWA under the names Miss Starr and Samantha Starr.

Baby Doll added that she used to watch Dusty Rhodes' other son, Dustin Rhodes, play football during his high school days:

"We did go to some of Dustin's high school football games, Sam and I did, but Cody was like an infant so I didn't really see him. I saw him at the very first, but then that was it because he was protected. To see him now, we saw him when he was Stardust, and Samantha actually did a couple of spots for WWE when they had Fandango and everybody went dressed as party kids. She did that a couple of times for him." [2:49 – 3:18]

Baby Doll also enjoys watching the genuine bond Cody Rhodes has with his mother Michelle and sister Teil:

"I saw him at the shows during Stardust. I've seen him evolve, so it's so cool. An extension of Dusty, it's just magical. It is. And the passion, I feel it, man. I know Michelle better than I know Cody because I know Michelle from the day and then I know Michelle from when she's doing some funding in the name of Dusty and with Teil. Just the love that Cody has for his mom is [heartwarming]. To have them all on front row, I know that's special for everyone." [3:19 – 3:57]

Cody Rhodes' mother Michelle has been the . On the March 15 episode of SmackDown, he said "Mama Rhodes" will have to watch her son get beaten with a belt at WrestleMania XL.

