"It's not about you" - WWE veteran slams Triple H for choosing outdated theme song for Survivor Series WarGames (Exclusive)

WWE's next premium live event, Survivor Series, will take place on November 26th, making it the first main roster event built around the WarGames theme. WWE recently unveiled Ozzy Osbourne's song Parasite as the official theme for Survivor Series 2022, and Vince Russo was least impressed with Triple H's pick.

Since taking charge of the main roster, The Cerebral Assassin has looked to overhaul the product and add a few throwback elements to the presentation. The Survivor Series WarGames theme is from Ozzy Osbourne's latest solo album, Patient Number 9, released in September earlier this year.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo clarified that he was a big fan of Ozzy Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath. However, the Survivor Series 2022 theme song was outdated and reflected Triple H's musical preferences.

The veteran believed Triple H was making a mistake by not considering what present-day fans wanted and highlighted the Survivor Series theme song as an example:

"As much as I love Black Sabbath and Paranoid is a great album, why are they using a song from the 60s for the Survivor Series? [...] I know it is Triple H, but that's what I'm saying. It's not about Triple H. It's about the freaking audience, it's not about you," said Russo. [19:36 - 20:00]

Vince Russo blasted Triple H for playing a 60s-inspired rock song in 2022 and even joked about Ozzy Osbourne possibly showing up on WWE TV as a special guest referee.

"You're going to bring Ozzy in as a special guest referee? It's not about him. It's about the audience! So, you're playing a song that you like from the late 60s, bro, and we're in 2022. Come on!" the veteran added. [20:01 - 20:17]

Survivor Series WarGames is shaping up to be a stacked WWE event

Triple H and his team haven't wasted much time developing storylines heading into this year's Survivor Series, as three matches have already been confirmed as of this writing.

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and an unannounced star will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a highly anticipated Women's WarGames match. The men's WarGames match is currently unconfirmed and is expected to feature The Bloodline taking on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and another WWE talent.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to get the 'Match of the Night' honors when they battle in a singles match. Ronda Rousey will also defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi, with the champion being the favorite to retain her title.

While more matches will be added to the card in the upcoming weeks, what are your expectations from Survivor Series WarGames? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes