"It is sad" - Wrestling veteran says Baron Corbin being released by WWE is a possibility (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that Baron Corbin leaving WWE is a possibility, considering how he has been treated lately by the company.

Corbin has suffered a string of losses lately. On this week's episode of RAW, he was beaten by Sami Zayn, who was on the back of his loss to Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo praised Baron Corbin for his athletic abilities and termed his current situation as "sad".

"It is sad and it's a possibility. It is sad, the guy is a pro and the guy was a former athlete, the guy gets it. But, man, bro, if they're gonna keep him they got a lot of [things to do]," said Russo. [21:31-21:48]

Vince Russo thinks Baron Corbin needs to step up to WWE management for his poor treatment

In recent months, WWE hasn't used Baron Corbin and numerous other stars to their full potential.

Vince Russo believes that Corbin needs to step up to the company's management as part of a storyline. He thinks the angle will help Corbin turn his career around.

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"If I was writing, yes, but I am seeing all signs of giving up on the guy. Bro, they've booked so many characters horribly. We can go through this list and we can name ten people from the top of our heads that mean nothing. Corbin, Elias, The Alpha Academy, Ali, there are ten people that mean zero."

Russo continued:

"One of these guys have to step up and Corbin may be the perfect guy and you know, in a semi-shoot, 'Look what you have done to my career. I was a professional athlete, I was making X amount of dollars and I come over here and you put me in a position where I'm a clown.' One person has to do that. One person, why not let it be Corbin?"

