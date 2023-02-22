Baron Corbin needs to step up to WWE management over poor treatment of underutilized stars, says veteran (Exclusive)

Baron Corbin's losing streak continued on this week's episode of RAW, as he suffered a loss to Sami Zayn. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested Corbin should step up to the management for his poor booking.

Corbin, who was recently in an alliance with JBL on WWE television, was also ditched by the Hall of Famer.

WWE Gimmicks That Just Didn’t Workout @DidntWorkoutWWE Baron Corbin “Modern-Day Wrestling God”: On paper JBL as corbins manager was great but it somehow managed to degrade corbin, losing countless matches on monday night raw and there was times where he wasn’t even booked to make appearances on monday nights. Baron Corbin “Modern-Day Wrestling God”: On paper JBL as corbins manager was great but it somehow managed to degrade corbin, losing countless matches on monday night raw and there was times where he wasn’t even booked to make appearances on monday nights. https://t.co/JKSsSWecHN

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that Corbin is among the many superstars who have been underutilized by WWE.

"If I was writing, yes, but I am seeing all signs of giving up on the guy. Bro, they've booked so many characters horribly. We can go through this list and we can name ten people from the top of our heads that mean nothing. Corbin, Elias, The Alpha Academy, Ali, there are ten people that mean zero."

Russo then went on to suggest the idea of Corbin cutting a semi-shoot promo on WWE management and stepping up on behalf of stars like Elias, Mustafa Ali, and others.

"One of these guys have to step up and Corbin may be the perfect guy and you know, in a semi-shoot, 'Look what you have done to my career. I was a professional athlete, I was making X-amount of dollars and I come over here and you put me in a position where I'm a clown', one person has to do that. One person, why not let it be Corbin?" said Vince Russo [22:00-23:09]

Vince Russo thinks Baron Corbin could have a match against JBL at WrestleMania

In the aftermath of JBL ditching Baron Corbin, Vince Russo spoke about the possibility of the two men crossing paths at WrestleMania.

Speaking on a previous edition of Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"I'm thinking they're gonna have a match at WrestleMania. I don't know where else you're going with this but back to down on his luck Corbin."

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle This was the best version of Baron Corbin This was the best version of Baron Corbin 🔥 https://t.co/iPLovWDP9F

However, Baron Corbin first has to undergo a major change in character to get his momentum back.

