Baron Corbin could face 56-year-old WWE legend after a major segment on RAW, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Baron Corbin could potentially have a marquee match at this year's WrestleMania 39 event, according to Vince Russo.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Corbin was ditched by WWE legend JBL, with whom he was associated for numerous months.

According to Vince Russo, Corbin and JBL could potentially cross paths at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer suggested the same idea.

"I'm thinking they're gonna have a match at WrestleMania. I don't know where else you're going with this but back to down on his luck Corbin," said Vince Russo. [46:55 – 47:40]

Vince Russo discussed the poor booking of Baron Corbin on RAW

Baron Corbin has been poorly booked by WWE in recent months and has suffered a series of major losses.

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Corbin's partnership with the 56-year-old veteran barely made any sense, as they didn't fit alongside each other. Russo said:

"They never made Corbin strong out of the gate. I don't know if they were really expecting to marry JBL with Corbin. There's no way this could be about a match between the two at WrestleMania because they don't think that far in advance. So that's not what it was. But, they were burying Corbin from the start."

On the latest edition of RAW, Baron Corbin lost to Dexter Lumis in a singles match. He hasn't been able to secure any significant wins on the red brand since being paired with the WWE legend.

Fans have also expressed their desire to witness a gimmick change for the former Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner.

