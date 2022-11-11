"It was a shock" - SmackDown commentator reveals the changes in WWE since Triple H took over

SmackDown lead commentator Michael Cole has shared one big change in WWE programming since Triple H became the Chief Content Officer.

It's been months now since the WWE Universe has gotten used to The Game taking over creative duties. Since Vince McMahon retired in July, the company has seen many changes in its television product as well.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Michael Cole spoke about having more freedom on the commentary table as he could casually mention other wrestling promotions, superstars, and accomplishments outside of WWE. Here's what the SmackDown commentator had to say:

"I worked under Vince for 25 years, and I knew nothing else. He's a second dad in many ways; I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened, and we've all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on, and we're doing well." [H/T - Fightful]

Triple H keeps the show moving on!

Further, Cole couldn't stop praising Triple H and the time he was having in WWE. According to the blue brand commentator, it is a great time to watch the product because the King of the Kings has the right balance of several returns, storytelling, and ratings.

"Everything has been great. It's been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it's a different world," he added.

Pat McAfee stepped down from his position as SmackDown announcer in September. He signed up for a weekly gig with ESPN College Gameday. Since then, five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett has stepped in to fill McAfee's shoes alongside Cole on the commentary table.

What do you think of the changes happening under Triple H's management? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes