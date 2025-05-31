“It was so sloppy,” says former WWE writer after SmackDown’s ending this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to television on Saturday Night's Main Event to save Jey Uso from a brutal assault. The American Nightmare had been off WWE programming since losing his title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

He immediately went after Cena, who had teamed up with Logan Paul to beat up the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso. Cody challenged the duo to a tag team match at Money in the Bank, and the four men met each other in the ring during the main event of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Reviewing the show on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo was unhappy with the show. He felt that some of the matches on the show were too sloppy, while former WWE manager Dutch Mantell felt it went on too long.

Ad

Trending

"There was so much sloppy wrestling. Even the ending with those four guys in the ring, it was so sloppy. I felt it in the three-way with the guys. Definitely felt it in the three-way with the women," Russo said. [From 3:33 onwards]

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Mantell also seemed disappointed with the writing of this week's episode of SmackDown.

"I couldn't tell that much difference from the other show. It's just a wrestling show and they're just talking, they work actually no direct angles to the show. It's already made. So, they're talking about the show. The announcers are [talking] the entire time. So, and I think they go too long," Mantell said. [From 3:55 onwards]

Ad

Ad

SmackDown went off the air with both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso standing tall against John Cena and Logan Paul. With the four of them set to face each other at Money in the Bank, we could get to see a Money in the Bank cash-in on the same night as one of the two champions is expected to lose.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More