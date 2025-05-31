“It was so sloppy,” says former WWE writer after SmackDown’s ending this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to television on Saturday Night's Main Event to save Jey Uso from a brutal assault. The American Nightmare had been off WWE programming since losing his title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.
He immediately went after Cena, who had teamed up with Logan Paul to beat up the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso. Cody challenged the duo to a tag team match at Money in the Bank, and the four men met each other in the ring during the main event of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.
Reviewing the show on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo was unhappy with the show. He felt that some of the matches on the show were too sloppy, while former WWE manager Dutch Mantell felt it went on too long.
"There was so much sloppy wrestling. Even the ending with those four guys in the ring, it was so sloppy. I felt it in the three-way with the guys. Definitely felt it in the three-way with the women," Russo said. [From 3:33 onwards]
Mantell also seemed disappointed with the writing of this week's episode of SmackDown.
"I couldn't tell that much difference from the other show. It's just a wrestling show and they're just talking, they work actually no direct angles to the show. It's already made. So, they're talking about the show. The announcers are [talking] the entire time. So, and I think they go too long," Mantell said. [From 3:55 onwards]
SmackDown went off the air with both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso standing tall against John Cena and Logan Paul. With the four of them set to face each other at Money in the Bank, we could get to see a Money in the Bank cash-in on the same night as one of the two champions is expected to lose.
