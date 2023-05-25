"It couldn't have been someone else?" - WWE slammed for putting AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship match by legend (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently expressed his displeasure at how WWE booked AJ Styles in a match at Night of Champions 2023 that he's expected to lose.

The Phenomenal One and Seth Rollins will square off for the newly minted WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. While some have been disappointed at the lack of interaction between the two ahead of the show, they can be assured of a thrilling affair come Saturday night.

Back at Money in the Bank 2019, Styles challenged Rollins for the Universal Title in a match regarded as one of the best in WWE history. While it'll be hard to top that encounter, the two could still put up a worthy sequel. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo predicted a win for Seth Rollins.

He took an issue with AJ Styles' participation in the match, arguing that he had just returned and the promotion put him in a bout he was most likely to lose.

"They are in love with Seth; they are putting the belt on Seth, which doesn't really make any sense to me because I'll be honest with you. You just bring AJ back, and you beat him in a match like this. It couldn't have been someone else?" said Vince Russo. (14:06 - 14:25)

Bill Apter also thinks Seth Rollins will win at WWE Night of Champions 2023

On the recent episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned how it was The Messiah's "time" to win the World Heavyweight Title. He also thinks this could lead to a rematch of Rollins and Roman Reigns' bout from Royal Rumble 2022, where the former won via DQ.

"Seth Rollins. It's his time and eventually what they may do, at some point, is put him against Roman from the past and it'll be title vs. title," said Bill Apter.

Seth Rollins has also teased a rematch with Reigns on several occasions by taking digs at him in his promos and interviews.

