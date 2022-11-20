"It su*ked" - Wrestling veteran claims that Ronda Rousey's WWE rival is "not as good as" he thought she was (Exclusive)

Shotzi was in action against Shayna Baszler on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell criticized the 30-year-old's match against Baszler.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: @ShotziWWE is grateful that @RaquelWWE had her back in her win against @QoSBaszler and say that they are ready to kick @RondaRousey and Shayna Baszler's butts next week. EXCLUSIVE: @ShotziWWE is grateful that @RaquelWWE had her back in her win against @QoSBaszler and say that they are ready to kick @RondaRousey and Shayna Baszler's butts next week. https://t.co/D0IdJonZlN

Mantell claimed that the match simply "su*ked" and concluded by claiming that he didn't like it at all.

"It su*ked. That Shotzi is not as good as I thought it was. I just didn't like that match at all," said Dutch Mantell.

Shotzi previously won a six-way challenge on SmackDown to become the new #1 contender for Rousey's championship.

She picked up a huge win over The Queen of Spades, gaining a ton of momentum ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Alundra Blayze criticized Ronda Rousey for a major statement she made recently

Ronda Rousey captured the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Liv Morgan earlier in the year.

In a recent vlog, The Rowdy One mentioned that she wants to remove the term 'women' from the women's championship in WWE. Reacting to the statement, the legendary Alundra Blayze claimed that she was confused by the statement while speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show.

Blayze said:

"Ronda Rousey came out saying 'I'm taking the name Women's out of the title.' I'm like, 'what the f**k for?' I mean so we just call it 'The Title'? Intercontinental is for men. I get what she's saying, right? But then if we just have 'SmackDown,' does that mean then it's for men and women? Is it an intergender now? I'm confused but I understand what she's trying to say."

Rousey will put her title on the line against Shotzi at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. She will aim to once again retain her title after having previously defeated Liv Morgan and Emma.

