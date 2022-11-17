"What the f**k for?" 3-time WWE Women's Champion calls out Ronda Rousey for her latest suggestion

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze recently criticized Ronda Rousey's suggestion to rename the Women's Championships in the Stamford-based company.

In a recent vlog, current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey disclosed that she wanted to take the word 'women' out of her title's name as another step in the Women's Revolution. She even pitched the idea to WWE officials. Although they rejected it, Rousey agreed with the company that she would not say the word on television.

In a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, Blayze addressed Rousey's suggestion, stating that she was confused:

"Ronda Rousey came out saying 'I'm taking the name Women's out of the title.' I'm like, 'what the f**k for?' I mean so we just call it 'The Title'? Intercontinental is for men. I get what she's saying, right? But then if we just have 'SmackDown,' does that mean then it's for men and women? Is it an intergender now? I'm confused but I understand what she's trying to say." [From 25:20 to 25:48]

Alundra Blayze teased a return to WWE to face current RAW superstar

Alundra Blayze previously captured the 24/7 title during the RAW Reunion episode in 2019 after forcing Candice Michelle to submit. She then sold the championship to Ted DiBiase.

Meanwhile, Nikki Cross recently defeated Dana Brooke on Monday Night RAW to win the 24/7 Championship. However, she threw the title in a trash can later that night.

Following the segment, Cross posted a photo of herself throwing the title in the trash on Twitter. Blayze quickly replied, claiming that she was still the 24/7 Champion. She also teased an in-ring return to square off against Cross.

"Damn! Don't make me show up and come get that title. I am still 24/7 Champion. Don't believe me? Go back in history and listen to what Jack Tunney said "No one can win the title by it being bought' 'surrendered' to them. -Jack Tunney. @WWE we may have a problem," Blayze tweeted.

