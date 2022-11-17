"He always had me involved" - WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze praises Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze recently praised the Bloodline's Wise Man and Roman Reigns' Special Council, Paul Heyman.

Blayze had two runs in WCW before and after her stint in WWE. She first joined Ted Turner's promotion in 1991 and spent about two years there. Following her departure from the Stamford-based company in 1995, the 3-time WWF/E Women's Champion returned to WCW to spend about six more years before retiring in 2001.

During her time in WCW, Blayze worked closely with Paul Heyman as she was a member of his Dangerous Alliance stable. Speaking to The A2theK Wrestling Show, the 58-year-old praised Roman Reigns' Special Council.

"I wouldn't be sitting with you today if it wasn't for Paul Heyman because he really gave me the opportunity and pushed for the women, if you noticed, and he always had me invloved, and then he tried to bulid up that angle between Missy and I. And, I mean, it kept us alive. It kept us relevant. It kept us important," she said. [12:05- 12:24]

Alundra Blayze wants Dangerous Alliance to enter the WWE Hall of Fame

In 1987, Paul Heyman (fka Paul E. Dangerously) formed the Dangerous Alliance alongside Adrian Adonis and The Midnight Express in AWA. Heyman later brought the group to WCW, where several other stars joined, including Steve Austin, Rick Rude, and Madusa. The 57-year-old also reformed the stable in ECW with several other wrestlers, including Jimmy Snuka, Sabu, and Sherri Martel.

Madusa recently tweeted to express her desire to see her former faction enter the WWE Hall of Fame.

"One of the greatest factions… Ever! So underrated. The DA dangerous alliance deserves to be in the Hall of Fame like sooner than later," she wrote.

