"Vince [McMahon] was never that person that you have heard lately of" - 3-time Women's Champion on her relationship with former WWE Chairman

Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently spoke about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, disclosing their relationship.

Blayze competed in a few promotions, including WCW, before joining the Stamford-based company in 1993. She spent about two years there, during which she held the WWF/E Women's Championship three times. However, the company released her from her contract in 1995.

In a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, the 58-year-old noted that Vince McMahon was always kind to her and provided her with several opportunities to lead the women's division.

"Vince was always good to me. Vince was never that person that you have heard lately of, you know, misogynous acts, lascivious ways or anything like that. He was a man that told me that I was there to uphold and, carry the women's division and be the face. So that's what I believed in. I was holy hell on wheels. That's what we did we tried. And there wasn't much of a roster. My roster was me. We don't have a roster of like 75 women like they do today," she said. (15:12 - 15:46)

Alundra Blayze wants a final match with WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline

Following her departure from WWE, Alundra Blayze returned to WCW. About two years later, Jacqueline joined Ted Turner's former promotion. However, the two ladies never crossed paths before the Texas native left WCW to join the Stamford-based company in 1998.

Jacqueline spent nearly six years in WWE, during which she held the Women's Championship twice and the Cruiserweight Championship once. In a recent interview with SEScoops, Blayze discussed the possibility of having one last match, disclosing her surprise that she never squared off against Jacqueline.

"Here is a woman that was basically parallel with me through my whole career, we started at the same time and we were in the same organizations at the same time sometimes. And do you realize that her and I have never wrestled each other? What the hell?" she said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

