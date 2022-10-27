"You may have your tribe"- Former WWE star says she has a "score to settle" with Bloodline member

The Bloodline has been at the top of WWE for a while now, which means they have no shortage of enemies. WCW legend Medusa added another name to the list as she hit back at Paul Heyman for his recent claims.

The Wiseman recently reflected upon his old promo that saw him fire Medusa after delivering a misogynistic promo. Heyman stated that he was "politically incorrect" even before ECW, and he's proud of that.

This, however, did not sit well with the female star, who was on the receiving end of the scathing promo. Medusa responded to Heyman on Twitter, stating that if the latter is still proud of his choices, then she has a score to settle with him.

"Are you serious? If you’re still proud of this then you and I have a score to settle… You may have your tribe but I have my army!"she tweeted.

The Bloodline member Paul Heyman called himself the "greatest of all time" after a recent promo on WWE SmackDown

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is at the height of its power in WWE. The group has been unstoppable since its formation in 2021, and the recent additions of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn further strengthened their ranks.

Paul Heyman was the first member to align with Roman Reigns in 2020. The former ECW boss has done a tremendous job guiding and speaking for The Tribal Chief ever since.

Reigns is currently embroiled in a feud with Logan Paul. The YouTuber recently came face-to-face with Heyman on SmackDown, where Bloodline's Wiseman wrecked the former in a war of words.

Heyman's promo was praised by fans and critics alike. Senior politics writer Chauncey Devega was also impressed with Paul-E's words and stated that the latter is one of the greatest on the mic. Wiseman, however, had a problem with being called one of the greatest, stating that he is the Undisputed GOAT.

"ONE OF!???? If your significant other says 'you’re ONE OF the best lovers I’ve ever had,' would you be happy or upset???? ONE OF, my kosher tuchus! I’m the #GOAT! #UNDISPUTED!" Heyman tweeted.

Paul Heyman's alliance with Roman Reigns has proved to be one of the best decisions ever made by WWE.

While Heyman was as impressive as ever with Brock Lesnar, he has done a commendable job of elevating the Tribal Chief and the rest of The Bloodline.

