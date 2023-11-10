"It was surprising to me too" – Kane did not expect Vince McMahon to make recent WWE decision (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, recently gave his thoughts on the company's behind-the-scenes changes involving Triple H and Vince McMahon.

In July 2022, Triple H became WWE's creative figurehead after his father-in-law announced his retirement. Vince McMahon returned in January 2023 and went on to sell WWE to Endeavor, which merged the company with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Jacobs wrestled for McMahon for more than two decades. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the WWE legend addressed his long-time boss' decision to sell:

"It was surprising to me too," Jacobs said. "In the end, Vince always does what's best for business, so I think kind of from a big picture perspective, I think it's a great thing for everybody. It benefited all of our fans, and in the end that's what it's all about." [2:37 – 2:56]

Kane reacts to Vince McMahon's creative replacement

Throughout his WWE career, Glenn Jacobs crossed paths with Triple H in several storylines. They also joined forces as members of The Authority between 2013 and 2015.

Jacobs still watches the WWE product and has high hopes for the company's future under Triple H's creative leadership:

"Huge fan. Triple H has the best wrestling mind of anybody I've ever met. He's a genius, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what the product does moving forward." [3:01 – 3:12]

