"It takes time" - Seth Rollins comments on Roman Reigns' current WWE run

Seth Rollins has commented on Roman Reigns' incredible run in WWE over the past year. He admitted that the Universal Champion had previously struggled for an on-screen identity, before praising his current run.

Reigns turned heel upon his return to the company at SummerSlam 2020, after a brief hiatus at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He won the Universal Championship a week later and has kept the title ever since, going on a career-defining run in the process.

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Daily Star about the evolution of Roman Reigns' character, having witnessed the entirety of his WWE career from a close position. He stated the difficulties in getting the desired crowd reactions, especially early into a main-event run.

"I’ve watched him grow as a performer over time, and one thing I think people don’t understand is that it takes time to be really good at this business and to figure yourself out and find your comfort level," Seth Rollins said. "Even though he was put in a position to succeed early on, that is a lot of pressure for a young man. He is in the middle of an incredible run as far as WrestleMania main events are concerned, and kinda being put in the Hulk Hogan, John Cena top spot. That is not easy, that is a difficult thing to do."

Seth Rollins feels good about Roman Reigns' current success in WWE

Roman Reigns has evolved so much as a character to the point where he feels comfortable, according to Seth Rollins. One can sense The Tribal Chief's personality shining through, with Rollins mentioning the authenticity of his act and how it helps in connecting Reigns to the fans.

The Savior of SmackDown acknowledged how cool it has been to see his former Shield brother succeed as the top star in WWE.

"For years he kinda struggled to figure out who he was on screen. Now he knows, and it’s been cool to see his growth, (as) someone who was a mentor to him in his younger years. To watch him grow now, I feel real good about that. It’s cool to see where he’s at now and where he could go in the future," Seth Rollins added.

Seth Rollins recently reacted to John Cena mentioning him and Jon Moxley in his promo battle with Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown. The 16-time world champion said that Reigns nearly ruined Rollins and ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.

Meanwhile, the company has been teasing a match between the former Shield brothers for a while. Expect some fireworks when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins finally face each other, owing to their excellent chemistry in and out of the ring.

