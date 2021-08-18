'Roman Reigns can't ruin me' - Seth Rollins responds to John Cena's SmackDown promo (Exclusive) 

John Cena and Roman Reigns had a war of words last Friday on SmackDown that had the world reeling. One of the allegations that John Cena attacked Roman Reigns with was that he 'almost ruined Seth Rollins'.

Seth Rollins is offended by John Cena's comments about Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins took exception to John Cena saying that Roman Reigns was responsible for his fate. He explained to Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"Roman Reigns doesn't dictate what I do in the ring. He never has. He never will be the boss of me. Roman Reigns doesn't dictate my failures and my successes. Roman Reigns can't make me, just like Roman Reigns can't ruin me. So, I think that's the only part of it that was, you know, not my favorite thing. And I don't like John painting me that way.", said Rollins.

At this time, both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are on the SmackDown brand. Even though Rollins has expressed considerable interest in going after the Universal Championship, they've not yet come to blows, presumably because both men are heels.

You can catch John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship as well as Seth Rollins vs. Edge at SummerSlam.

