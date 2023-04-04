"It took you guys 40 years?" - Wrestling veteran blasts WWE after Triple H's promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed by Triple H's promo at the start of this week's RAW.

The Game opened the episode to address the crowd after the most successful WrestleMania ever. Hunter thanked the fans for making the event so great. He also expressed gratitude to the people backstage, the crew members, and the production team that worked round the clock to make the event happen.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt that Triple H's "Thank you" speech was a little too late. He recalled how, back in the day, it was all about how Vince McMahon steered the ship, and no one else got any credit.

Russo questioned why the company took 40 years to acknowledge everyone working backstage.

"Here's another thing bro. So you mean to tell me it took the WWE 40 years to thank the staff, the crew, and the people backstage? It took you guys 40 years? 40 years when nobody was ever acknowledged. It was always Vince McMahon. Vince was controlling the lighting, Vince was directing the show, Vince put up the ring, Vince was shooting the pre-tapes, Vince was working catering. It took you 40 years to freaking acknowledge your staff and crew?" [From 5:40 - 6:09]

Triple H also assured the fans that WWE was not going anywhere

During his promo, The Game also addressed the recent news about WWE being acquired by Endeavor.

The Game made it clear that despite the merger and a possible change in structure, WWE programming was not going to change.

He went on to say that fans would continue to be entertained by their favorite stars and enjoy quality content as they did during WrestleMania weekend.

