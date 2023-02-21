"It was unbelievable to me" - Wrestling veteran heaps praise on Sami Zayn despite not being a fan of his angle with Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn stole the show in his title match against Roman Reigns. While Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the storyline, he couldn't help but praise the former Honorary Uce.

Despite a good showing, Zayn was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief, who marked his second consecutive title defense of 2023.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the match between Zayn and Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he admitted to not being a fan of the angle between the two men as it wasn't believable enough.

"I said, even though I was not a fan of the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns angle because as I've said all along on this show - it was unbelievable to me. You put an athlete that looks like Roman Reigns against an athlete that looks like Sami Zayn and Sami Zayn is not gonna fare too well 99 times out of a 100," said Vince Russo.

However, that didn't prevent Russo from giving credit to Zayn for making full use of the opportunity that he was provided with at Elimination Chamber.

"So, I said, the angle was unbelievable to me. I said, however, I must say this, Sami Zayn took an opportunity, and made the utmost out of it than perhaps anybody I have ever seen. They gave the guy an opportunity and he blew that opportunity up. Kudos to him, phenomenal job," added Vince Russo. [2:20-3:38]

Bully Ray wanted to cry after watching Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Wrestling legend Bully Ray recently discussed Roman Reigns' match with Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray stated how emotional he was after watching the world title match between Zayn and Reigns in Montreal.

"You know how you guys are always busting my b*lls about how unemotional I am? Watching that main event, I wanted to cry. A thing of beauty is a joy forever, John Keats said that. That was a beautiful match that made me want to cry because I was reminded once again that there are few guys still left that understand how to do this the right way," he said.

abbi @abbiwrestling roman reigns completely silencing the crowd after he defeated sami zayn is a bigger achievement than getting booed out of the building. man straight up crushed their hopes supervillain style. like how the theatre was at the end of avengers: infinity war

Roman Reigns is now expected to shift his focus toward Cody Rhodes, who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. So far, only Paul Heyman has interacted with Rhodes on WWE television since Royal Rumble.

