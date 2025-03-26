"It warmed my heart" - Former WWE Champion reflects on The Usos' reunion on RAW

The Usos officially reunited on television as a tag team after nearly 20 months on this week's WWE RAW. A former world champion has shared his views on Jimmy and Jey Uso joining forces on the flagship show.

Big Jim was revealed as The YEET Master's mystery tag team partner on the March 24, 2025, edition of the red brand's show. The twins took on Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in Glasgow, Scotland, in a tag team match.

The duo defeated A-Town Down Under with a massive 1-D on Austin Theory. As The Usos celebrated their victory, Gunther launched a surprise attack on them. However, before he could inflict further damage on his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Jimmy came to his brother's aid and forced The Ring General out of the ring.

Speaking to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the RAW Recap podcast, Big E claimed that the sight of The Usos together again moved him deeply. The former WWE Champion described the moment as restorative, recapturing a familiar and cherished feeling.

"Man, it warmed my heart to see the 1D back again; to see those guys [Jimmy & Jey Uso] like they had never left. It brought back the feeling; it restored the feeling!" Big E said. [From 45:56 to 46:05]

WWE legend sends a message after The Usos reunite on RAW

Many in the wrestling community came forward to share their reaction to Jey and Jimmy Uso reuniting for tag team action. Among others, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a message to his sons on Instagram.

After The Usos reunited on the Monday night show, Rikishi predicted Jey Uso's victory over Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"Are the Fatu Twin Boys bad for WWE’s business? I say no, and Jey will prove it by winning the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas,'' he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if The Ring General drops his world title to The YEET Master on The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

