"It Was About Time" – Kevin Nash Praises Triple H's Long-Awaited WWE Honor

Triple H was one of WWE's most successful superstars during his 24-year run as an in-ring competitor with the company. In a new interview, Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on The Game's second Hall of Fame induction.

The 14-time World Champion joined WWE's illustrious group of legends in 2019 as a D-Generation X member. During WrestleMania 41 week, he also became a Hall of Famer as an individual talent after Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised him with the news in January.

Nash has been close friends with Triple H since the 1990s. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, the former WCW and WWE star made it clear how happy he was to see The King of Kings' induction.

"It was about time," Nash said. "He wouldn't put himself in. Finally, 'Taker and Shawn basically threw him in. It was good, and it's so deserving. Everything he's done, not just in the ring but since that."

The induction took place on April 18 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters were among the other inductees. The event also saw Bret Hart and Steve Austin pick up the inaugural Immortal Moment award for their WrestleMania 13 match.

Kevin Nash on Triple H's tough WWE role

In 2022, Triple H replaced his father-in-law Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead. The 56-year-old now has the final say on match outcomes and storyline developments on RAW and SmackDown.

Having worked as a booker in WCW, Kevin Nash does not envy his friend's difficult WWE job.

"He's 10 years younger than I am, and there's just no way. I would not want that kind of workload. I'm not that kind of guy. I don't wanna be in charge. I don't wanna grind. I wanna just kinda chill and do my own thing."

Nash often discusses current-day wrestling on his Kliq This podcast. Earlier this week, he made a scathing remark about Becky Lynch's future in WWE.

