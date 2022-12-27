"It wasn’t a gift, it was business" - Brock Lesnar reveals his real thoughts on what Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson did for him in WWE

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most reserved personnel in the company, but he revealed his honest feelings about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in his autobiography.

Lesnar made history by becoming the youngest WWE Champion of all time when he beat The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 for the title a few months after making his main roster debut. The then 25-year-old Beast Incarnate took gold from The Rock while the latter was at the peak of unparalleled dominance in the business.

Brock Lesnar opened up about working with The Rock in his autobiography Death Clutch. He admitted to hugely appreciating everything The Great One did for him and his family by losing clean. Lesnar argued that what The Rock did was business, as the latter trusted the rising star to "carry the torch."

"I'll always appreciate what Dwayne did for me and my family. I don't know how many other guys Dwayne would have been happy to lose too clean, but he did it for me because he knew I could carry the torch for the company until he got it back. It wasn't a gift. It was business," wrote Lesnar. [H/T Ringside News]

WWE fans are excited to see The Rock return for a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, backstage plans for the highly-anticipated bout seemingly depend on The Rock's schedule.

Brock Lesnar is rumored to make huge appearances for upcoming WWE shows

The Beast last appeared at Crown Jewel in November, where he defeated Bobby Lashley. The two superstars are expected to engage in a third and final match with one victory each.

Xero News @NewsXero Brock and Lashley are currently both booked for the Rumble and Elimination Chamber PLE in some capacity. Brock and Lashley are currently both booked for the Rumble and Elimination Chamber PLE in some capacity.

Latest backstage rumors suggest that Lesnar and Lashley are scheduled for appearances at two consecutive premium live events in 2022. As per Xero News, both superstars are reportedly set to appear at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber in the coming months.

Are you enjoying Brock Lesnar's latest run as a babyface? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes