WWE Rumor Roundup: Big change in plans for John Cena on SmackDown, will The Rock return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood?

We are back with the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list includes the biggest stories ranging from backstage changes in plans for John Cena's recent return on SmackDown to current hopes for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania in 2023.

Additionally, there's a potential unfortunate update on the absence of a former world champion. Here, we look at the biggest stories that have dominated the headlines in the last 24 hours.

So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Last-minute changes in John Cena's return segment on WWE SmackDown

WWE legend John Cena is set to return on SmackDown this week. However, he made an appearance on the blue brand earlier this month via a video. Cena introduced himself as Kevin Owens' tag team partner for a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of 2022.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this segment was initially supposed to feature Owens. However, the RAW Superstar couldn't make it to the show due to complicated travel logistics.

"The segment with Cena was changed because Owens was supposed to be on the show, but there were travel issues, so he didn’t get to Chicago. Owens was originally scheduled to come out during the final promo on the show and introduce the Cena video." (H/T Ringside News)

Cena will compete in his only match this year to keep a legendary streak alive. Since his debut in 2002, the 16-time world champion has wrestled in a WWE match every year.

#2 Possible update on WWE's plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood

Fans are excited about the potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the creative team has no plans set in stone as of this writing.

While the writers have already locked in the idea of The Rock facing the Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the plans still need confirmation on the legendary superstar's dates. A recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated the following:

“Here’s the situation. If Dwayne Johnson is on 'Mania, he’s wrestling Reigns. That is not off the boards at all, nor is it a lock. So there have to be back-up plans put in place. Right now, if anyone says that there is a main event locked in for 'Mania, they are dead wrong because nothing is for certain. Basically the idea is Dwayne Johnson has to make up his mind, and most likely a final date would best be just before the [Royal] Rumble so they could start main event plans at the Rumble show.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

As of this writing, fans are deeply invested in the relationship between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Many believe that the Bloodline leader may have teased a huge betrayal on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown

#3 Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre seemingly ruled out of action due to injury

SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has been ruled out of injury. The Scottish Warrior missed the title match against The Usos, where he was supposed to join forces with Sheamus on SmackDown. He has been absent from television ever since, and the latest reports from PWInsider suggest that he won't be back in action for WWE's post-holiday live shows.

McIntyre was expected to return to in-ring action for the SmackDown live events scheduled for December-end. However, those plans were scrapped after he was deemed medically unfit to compete in the squared circle.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes