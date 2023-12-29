"It will consume you" - WWE Hall of Famer should stop hating on Goldberg, according to wrestling veteran

Bill Goldberg's illustrious time in WCW and his stellar comeback in WWE were the highlights of an iconic career that spanned decades in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, a wrestling veteran had a word of advice for a Hall of Famer as he wants him to stop hating on the former Universal Champion.

The rivalry between Bret Hart and Goldberg has taken an ugly turn over the past few years. It's been decades since the pair shared the ring and The Hitman still hasn't forgiven The Icon for his actions inside the squared circle.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan spoke about his experience of working with Goldberg when he first appeared on WCW.

"How could you? The match was thirty seconds long... You know, he never hurt me. But he was a little bit clumsy 'cause he was new and he hadn't really been trained and he had a great aura and they [WCW] were going to take advantage of it, much like when I started." (From 2:20 to 2:40)

Konnan also advised Hart to let things go as the hate would consume him.

"So, one guy is mad [Bret Hart] that he can't do what he loves, you know, and the guy that was never trained and probably didn't love it like him was the guy that hurt him, you know. But you need to let go bro 'cause it will consume you." (From 3:22 to 3:40)

Goldberg fires shots at Vince McMahon for his final run with WWE

Goldberg's second WWE run was questionable, and fans were confused over Vince McMahon's booking of the star past his prime. Bill returned to WWE and won the Universal Championship twice.

He later lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 before disappearing from the promotion. Speaking on Steven & Captain Evil, Goldberg spoke about his deal with Vince McMahon, which the latter never fulfilled.

" I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked [Facing Roman Reings in Saudi Arabia]... I put myself in a horribly shitty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain."

It will be interesting to see if Bill ever returns to WWE for another match.

