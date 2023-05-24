“It's going to be so satisfying” - Roman Reigns’ long-time rival on crashing his party at WWE Night of Champions

As Roman Reigns nears 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion, his rivals aren't exactly planning on celebrating with him. Sami Zayn recently expressed that he would be more than happy to crash Roman's 1000-day celebration party by handing him a loss this Saturday at Night of Champions.

After a recent turn of events, Roman Reigns revealed that he, alongside Solo Sikoa, would be challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The titles were originally going to be defended against The Usos until The Tribal Chief himself stepped in and chose to do it himself.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens discussed their upcoming clash against The Bloodline. While both are looking forward to the match, the former Honorary Uce is a bit too excited to hand Roman a crushing defeat:

"For me, this is extremely personal.", said Sami Zayn. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't still holding on to some stuff from The Bloodline and all that, and it's going to be so satisfying to crash his 1000-day celebration by making sure he loses on what should be the biggest night of his entire reign as champion. It's exciting."

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 2019

While it is no surprise that Roman hasn't suffered many losses in the past few years, it still is impressive how strongly Roman has been booked in WWE. He was last pinned at TLC 2019 during a match against King Corbin, which saw multiple interferences helping Corbin get the upper hand.

Roman Reigns chose to stay home during the COVID-19 Outbreak leading to an absence for a few months in 2020. However, Reigns came back entirely repackaged as a heel and demolished almost every opponent that has come his way, holding onto his titles tightly.

Nonetheless, there have been some occasions when The Tribal Chief's reign suffered losses. His biggest 'loss' came against Seth Rollins after he was disqualified for not adhering to rope-break count. The two haven't competed against each other since.

WWE @WWE



@HeymanHustle



wwe.com/gallery/roman-… Acknowledge The Tribal Chief as we look back on @WWERomanReigns ' 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion! Acknowledge The Tribal Chief as we look back on @WWERomanReigns' 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion!@HeymanHustlewwe.com/gallery/roman-…

Which team do you think will come out on top this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes