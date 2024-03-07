"It will not shock me one bit" - Cody Rhodes will finish his story, but not at WrestleMania XL, says ex-WWE star

Cody Rhodes' WWE journey has taken the fans on a roller coaster ride as he failed to finish his story in his first attempt. According to a former WWE star, The American Nightmare will finish his story but not in Philadelphia at WrestleMania XL.

Ryback has been vocal about the ongoing state of the company and has commented on several issues in and around WWE since he left the promotion in 2016. The Big Guy has previously held gold in the company and was featured in high-profile feuds as an active competitor.

Speaking on Ryback TV, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about Cody Rhodes' chances heading into WrestleMania XL. The Big Guy wants Rhodes to finish his story and believes that The American Nightmare will succeed against Roman Reigns, but not in Philadelphia.

"I like Cody Rhodes. Me and Cody Rhodes used to live together many, many years ago. I'm very happy for all of Cody Rhodes' success, and I do believe that at some point in time, at least I hope so, that he does finish his story. I just don't know if it's going to happen at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes works really hard; he's liked by a lot of people, and much like me, he has great respect for the history of the business."

Ryback also thinks there's a chance that his story will never be finished:

"Cody and myself, we both love WWE, and we had to go our different ways due to our individual circumstances. But unlike me, Cody has chosen to go back to the evil empire. And with that said, the WWE, under Vince McMahon and Triple H have always been The King of Kings at playing games. And if he never finishes his story, it will not shock me one bit."

Check out the video below:

Lance Anoa'i says Cody Rhodes won't finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline has each other's back, whether the members are on the same brand or different companies. The Anoa'i family has contributed widely across the world of professional wrestling for decades.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Lance Anoa'i spoke about Cody Rhodes' story heading into Philadelphia. He clearly stated that The American Nightmare won't finish his story at WrestleMania XL.

"I got to clear up my schedule, man, just to be able to watch it. But nah, man, I'll tell you one thing: no story is getting finished here,"

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see which star walks out with the World Title in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes? Sound off by using the discuss button.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Ryback TV with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

