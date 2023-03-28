"ITS OVER FOR ROMAN YOOOOO" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes defeating dominant member of The Bloodline

The WWE Universe is on cloud nine after watching Cody Rhodes pick up a huge victory over the previously undefeated Solo Sikoa on tonight's episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare is getting ready to "Finish The Story" at this weekend's WrestleMania 39, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes earned the opportunity by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, his first match back after missing six months of action due to a torn pectoral.

However, Rhodes first had to go through the Tribal Chief's dominant enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. The two faced off on tonight's show in Phoenix, with the son of the great Dusty Rhodes ending the 30-year-old Samoan's impressive unbeaten streak despite being warned about the matchup.

This jolted the WWE Universe into excitement as many took to Twitter to praise Rhodes' victory and warn Roman Reigns that his monumental title reign is ending.

MADS 🦋 CODYMANIA @hangermads CODY BEAT SOLOS’S UNDEFEATED STREAK? ITS OVER FOR ROMAN YOOOOO CODY BEAT SOLOS’S UNDEFEATED STREAK? ITS OVER FOR ROMAN YOOOOO

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman The ending to that main event was well laid out to maximize drama. Cody ENDS Solo Sikoa’s undefeated streak to close the go home RAW for mania. Probably my favorite HHH RAW. The ending to that main event was well laid out to maximize drama. Cody ENDS Solo Sikoa’s undefeated streak to close the go home RAW for mania. Probably my favorite HHH RAW.

Kenton @Kenton_la Good match between Cody and Solo to end the WM go home of #WWERaw Good match between Cody and Solo to end the WM go home of #WWERaw

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix Solo’s first pinfall loss was to Cody Rhodes.



Absolutely nothing to be ashamed in. Solo’s first pinfall loss was to Cody Rhodes. Absolutely nothing to be ashamed in.

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Cody Rhodes broke Solo Sikoa's streak soooooo I think he will definitely break Roman Reigns streak of being Unbeaten! No doubt in my mind! #WWERaw Cody Rhodes broke Solo Sikoa's streak soooooo I think he will definitely break Roman Reigns streak of being Unbeaten! No doubt in my mind! #WWERaw https://t.co/rxkHZaTgcr

sydney @heeljey CODY JUST TOOK SOLOS UNDEFEATED STREAK. HES GONNA DO THE SAME WITH ROMANS PIN STREAK AT MANIA CODY JUST TOOK SOLOS UNDEFEATED STREAK. HES GONNA DO THE SAME WITH ROMANS PIN STREAK AT MANIA

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



Yeah he’s taking it all the way at mania. Cody hands solo his first loss.Yeah he’s taking it all the way at mania. #WWERaw Cody hands solo his first loss. Yeah he’s taking it all the way at mania. #WWERaw

Sikoa may no longer be undefeated on the main roster, but one man who still holds an impressive streak is Cody Rhodes. Since returning to WWE at last year's WrestleMania, he has not lost a single match on RAW, SmackDown, or at a premium live event.

With tonight's victory, he may have picked up the last bit of momentum needed to dethrone WWE's most dominant champion in years.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes