ITV producing a new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero

ITV Studios is reportedly working on a new documentary on the life and career of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that the Eddie Guerrero special will be part of an upcoming documentary series titled "Autopsy: The Last Hours Of," a series that airs in Europe on ITV and Reelz in the United States. It's currently planned to be released at some point later this year.

Johnson states that the documentary will focus on the last few years of Eddie Guerrero's life before his untimely passing in November of 2005. If you want an idea of how this documentary will play out ahead of time, ITV has made previous wrestling-related documentaries as part of this series on Randy Savage, Chyna, and Chris Benoit.

Eddie Guerrero isn't the only WWE star that has a 2022 documentary

While ITV is working on a documentary for Eddie Guerrero, there is also one being worked on for WWE owner Vince McMahon by the popular streaming service Netflix.

The documentary on Vince McMahon has been talked about for a number of years now and will finally become a reality at some point in 2022.

With Vince McMahon having a ridiculous amount of stories to tell about his life, it should be interesting to see what subjects Netflix intends to cover in their McMahon documentary series.

After the numerous controversies stemming from the Darkside of the Ring television series, we would imagine that Netflix will tread lightly on some of the more controversial topics of McMahon's past.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Eddie Guerrero documentary from ITV? Are you looking forward to checking it out? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

