Ivy Nile gets stunning new look ahead of WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 28, 2025 00:21 GMT
Ivy Nile backstage on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Ivy Nile backstage on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Ivy Nile has a new look heading into the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Nearly a month ago, she was handed temporary leadership of American Made by Chad Gable after the latter got injured and had to go on a hiatus as he required surgery.

Despite taking on the leadership duties of the faction, the 33-year-old has not wrestled on the red brand ever since. Instead, she has featured in several backstage segments and has accompanied The Creed Brothers to the ring for their matches. She did participate in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution but did not make much of an impact as she was limited by the eventual winner, Stephanie Vaquer.

Ivy Nile, who usually wears her hair in boxer braids, recently posed for a picture showing off her new look. The RAW star could be seen sporting loose, wavy hair with darker roots transitioning into bright, creamy blonde ends. It will be interesting to see if she shows up on RAW with the same hairstyle.

You can check out her new look in the Instagram post below:

Ivy Nile opens up about her "weird problem" growing up

Ivy Nile is among the strongest female athletes on RAW and sports a ripped physique. However, her body image posed some issues for her growing up.

In an interview with Metro UK, the stand-in American Made leader noted that she could not wear clothes similar to those of her friends due to her buffed physique. She recalled thinking boys would not talk to her, as she was bigger than they were in size. However, Nile was able to look at the funny side of it all.

"It sounds like a weird problem to have. Growing up, I couldn’t wear normal clothes my friends were wearing because I’m so buff. And then, you kind of think, 'boys aren’t gonna like me because I’m bigger than them', which is funny," Nile said.

Ivy Nile competed in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution and has been in action on WWE Main Event. However, her last match on Monday Night RAW was on the June 16 edition of the red brand, where she locked horns with Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, and Raquel Rodriguez in a first-round Fatal Four-Way qualifier match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Empress of Tomorrow pinned The Judgment Day member to advance to the next round, while Nile is still in search of her next match on RAW.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
