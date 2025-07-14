IYO SKY breaks silence after emotional loss on WWE Evolution

IYO SKY is no longer the Women's World Champion, as Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on her and captured the title at Evolution. The Genius of the SKY was defending her title against Rhea Ripley before The Glow joined the contest to make it a Triple Threat Match.

SKY recently took to her social media accounts and reacted to Sunday's all-women's premium live event in Atlanta, where she and Ripley put on a show in the main event. Despite losing her gold, the Japanese sensation called Evolution an unforgettable night and broke her social media silence.

"UNBELIEVABLE. UNFORGETTABLE. And….UNEXPECTED," SKY wrote on X.

You can view SKY's post below.

The question is, what is next for IYO SKY now that she no longer holds the top title on RAW? It will be interesting to see whether SKY will be the first in line to challenge Naomi for the gold at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley praises IYO SKY after main eventing Evolution 2025

WWE posted a video following the conclusion of the Women's World Championship match. Ripley and SKY left the ring after Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

Both stars were visibly disappointed after losing the match, but were both proud to headline the second edition of the all-women's premium live event, Evolution.

"We just did this, main evented Evolution, we did it," Ripley told SKY when the two were about to leave the stage on Sunday.

The feud between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley started before WrestleMania 41, when the former Damage CTRL member dethroned Mami. Since then, the two have faced each other on multiple occasions for the title, but they will now need to dethrone another top star if they want to reach the pinnacle again. Meanwhile, Naomi will be on Monday's RAW to celebrate her triumph.

