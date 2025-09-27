IYO SKY has a lot to deal with on Monday Night RAW, but she was also spotted on SmackDown, competing in the dark match after the show went off the air. She defeated a 23-year-old star.This week on RAW, SKY found herself at a crossroads once again. Rhea Ripley told her to be careful of Asuka and not to trust her, but IYO rejected that notion because she believed that without Asuka, she wouldn't be in WWE. Later that night, when Asuka finally snapped and misted Rhea Ripley, IYO would come out, pleading with The Empress to be merciful, only to be taken out by Asuka herself. Kairi Sane's insane elbow cemented The Kabuki Warriors' heel turn.Over on SmackDown, once the show went off the air, SKY would face Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, defeating the 23-year-old prodigy in a dark match.Fans in Orlando were treated to the Genius of the Sky, who has emerged as one of WWE's most popular stars regardless of gender. Michael Cole labeled her as possibly the best women's in-ring performer in the world, but some fans have challenged this claim, arguing that she is possibly the best in-ring performer in the world regardless of gender.Her match against Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza 2025 was the perfect example of that. She may have fallen short, but what many don't know is that Vaquer was ill for weeks prior to the match and only got cleared at the nick of time, as WWE was ready to announce that her match against IYO SKY was going to be canceled/postponed.Thankfully, Vaquer managed to get a medical clearance on the Monday before Wrestlepalooza 2025, and she found herself rushing to RAW in the last minute. So props to both IYO and Stephanie for how they managed to be the only saving grace of what was considered by many (like ESPN) to be a below-par PLE.