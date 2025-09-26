Stephanie Vaquer reveals WWE was going to make an unpopular move before her match against Iyo Sky

Stephanie Vaquer's road to Wrestlepalooza was documented and posted on the WWE Español YouTube channel, and La Primiera revealed that an unpopular decision was going to be made prior to her match against Iyo Sky.

At Wrestlepalooza 2025, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky to become the new Women's World Champion. It was by far the most highly-acclaimed match of the night, and was cited by ESPN as the only saving grace of the PLE, which they gave a "C" rating to.

On the YouTube vlog, Stephanie Vaquer revealed that she hadn't been feeling good for two weeks prior to the RAW before Wrestlepalooza, and it was an illness, which is why her contract signing with Iyo Sky got canceled. WWE was ready to cancel the match if she wasn't cleared by September 15th, which was days before the PLE. While she said that she understood WWE's decision, she did her best to get cleared on the day that WWE was going to announce that the match was canceled.

This would have been a highly unpopular decision to make, although in this case, WWE can't be blamed. Thankfully, Vaquer got cleared on the nick of time and found herself in the airport on the same day as RAW. She was then cleared by WWE after taking multiple tests.

Translation Courtesy -Twitter user @WhoisVindictive

You can watch the full video below:

Stephanie Vaquer sent a wholesome message to her boyfriend, WWE star Myles Borne.

Stephanie Vaquer has been in a relationship with NXT star Myles Borne since 2025, and while a certain part of the WWE fanbase is aware of it, many only found out after his recent post.

In an Instagram post, Myles Borne congratulated his partner for her Women's World Championship victory. She commented on the post with a beautiful response:

"You are an amazing man who always takes care of me like no one else. I love you, and this victory is also yours ,not only because you took care of me during the three weeks before this match when I was very sick, but also because you’ve supported me every single day since the moment we met. I love you❤️," Vaquer wrote.

It's great to see Vaquer in a happy relationship, especially when considering the dark past she has where there were allegations of abuse from her ex-partner. Konnan revealed the gist of what happened, and her alleged attacker has now been released from prison, revealing that the case with Vaquer is still ongoing.

