IYO SKY likely to miss WWE RAW; discusses "miracle" in Japan

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 25, 2025 22:56 GMT
IYO SKY in Perth [Image Credits: Her Instagram]
Former WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY has proved to be one of the top names in the entire wrestling industry lately. The star is considered to be a massive talent in the squared circle, and fans have been enjoying her run on RAW over the past few months. However, SKY is likely set to miss this week’s episode of the red brand.

The star is set to return to Japan and face one of the dream opponents, Mayu Iwatani, at the Marigold Grand Destiny show on Sunday. With SKY set for action on Sunday, it is nearly impossible for the former Women’s Champion to make it to the red brand episode.

During the pre-event press conference for Grand Destiny, both Mayu and SKY shared some emotional messages. With the former in tears right when the WWE star appeared. IYO SKY addressed her match with Mayu and called it a ‘miracle’ in itself, and heaped praise on her opponent, calling her the one who has been carrying the weight of Japanese wrestling on her shoulders.

“... The grown-up Mayu Iwatani, who has carried the weight of Japan on her shoulders, and IYO SKY, who has continued to run at the top of the world – I stumbled over my words too – but the true clash of wills between these two will happen tomorrow. This matchup is truly a miracle. I’m so happy from the bottom of my heart that we were able to make this happen, and that we can experience it tomorrow. Please look forward to it. I will also enjoy this match from the bottom of my heart.”
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

WWE star heaped praise on IYO SKY recently

IYO SKY has been proving why she is one of the best female wrestlers in the entire globe week after week. Former WWE Champion CM Punk heaped praise on the star recently, stating that SKY was indeed the ‘best wrestler in the world’.

While this might be a massive debate, millions around the world would agree that SKY is indeed one of the best wrestlers in the world, if not the best. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star next.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
