IYO SKY set to wrestle outside WWE; sends an emotional message

WWE's Japanese sensation, Iyo Sky, is set to make another return to Japan - this time, for a dream match. The Genius of the Sky is set to face Mayu Iwatani on October 26th at the upcoming Marigold Grand Destiny show.Ahead of her highly anticipated encounter with Iwatani, the former WWE Women's World Champion wrote an emotional message on Instagram. She praised her opponent while also sharing her mixed emotions about facing Iwatani in the ring again:&quot;Just making eye contact brought tears to my eyes. So typical of Mayu. An opponent who can give it her all without reservation. Nostalgic, warm, painful, difficult, heartbreaking, comforting. I think it'll be a match packed with everything. Please be sure to watch. ✨The dream match the world has been waiting for: Mayu Iwatani vs. IYO SKY is happening! PPV on sale now at #wrestleUNIVERSE!&quot; [Translated from Japanese via Google translate] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIwatani is one of Marigold's biggest stars and was the World of Stardom Champion for 377 days, as well as the IWGP Women's Champion for an incredible 735 days. She is the current Marigold Superfly Champion in her first reign, having won the title in May. When did Iyo Sky and Mayu Iwatani last face each other?The last time Iyo Sky and Mayu Iwatani had a one-on-one match was in 2018, when the WWE Superstar was still known as Io Shirai. The two faced each other in the Cinderella tournament produced by STARDOM in a 10-minute time limit draw.Shortly after, Shirai left to join WWE while Iwatani remained in Japan and became an icon, competing in STARDOM, Marigold, and NJPW while winning numerous major championships. WWE has become increasingly collaborative over the past few years and has allowed numerous wrestlers on its active roster to compete in Japan. With Sky returning for another highly anticipated bout, it remains to be seen whether she can pick up the win.