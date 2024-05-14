IYO SKY makes bold claim after defeating 5-time champion on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar IYO SKY has now commented on her big win over a 43-year-old veteran on Monday Night RAW to advance to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

On this week's edition of the Red brand show, the Damage CTRL member squared off against Shayna Baszler in a thrilling first-time-ever match in the quarterfinals of the QOTR competition. The Queen of Spades looked to take control early with a pre-match attack, but The Genius of the Sky battled back.

In the closing moments, SKY reversed a charging maneuver from Shayna Baszler and pulled off a stunning victory with her Moonsault finisher. The Damage CTRL member advanced to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which the finals of will be held in Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former WWE Women's Champion made a bold proclamation after defeating The Queen of Spades and edging closer to becoming the Queen of the Ring 2024.

"I will take the crown.👑," she wrote.

Check out IYO SKY's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Divas Champion breaks kayfabe to praise IYO SKY

The Genius of the Sky recently celebrated her 34th birthday, and veteran superstar Natalya had nothing but best wishes for her.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, the Damage CTRL member defeated The Queen of Harts to advance to the quarterfinals of the QOTR tournament. Following the match, Nattie took to Instagram and broke kayfabe to send the heel a heartfelt birthday message.

"I loved making magic with you this week @iyo_sky! You're the 60th woman I've wrestled in @WWE and one of my absolute favorites to fight. Your hard work and passion to the craft speaks in your work. Besides you cheating to beat me at Raw on Monday...... happy birthday! 😈," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

IYO SKY has promised to be crowned as the Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if she can pin Lyra Valkyria to move to the final round of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback